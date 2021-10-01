Business

Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 26.25 cents at $7.4475 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 11.50 cents at $5.3475 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 2.25 cent at $5.8775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 49.50 cents at $12.4325 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .32 cent at $1.2090 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $1.5355 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose .38 cent at $.9225 a pound.

