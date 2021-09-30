Business

Landec: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SANTA MARIA, Calif.

Landec Corp. (LNDC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Maria, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $128.8 million in the period.

Landec expects full-year revenue in the range of $545 million to $554 million.

Landec shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.30, an increase of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
Business

