How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Monday as losses for several Big Tech companies checked gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, as did a measure of small-company stocks. Treasury yields continued to climb.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 down 12.37 points, or 0.3%, to 4,443.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.37 points, or 0.2%, to 34,869.37.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Nasdaq fell 77.73 points, or 0.5%, to 14,969.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.93 points, or 1.5%, to 2,281.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 687.04 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 4,262.89 points, or 13.9%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Nasdaq is up 2,081.69 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 306.15 points, or 15.5%.