Fidelity to hire 1,500 more at company’s North Carolina hub

Financial services giant Fidelity announced on Monday that it will create more than 1,500 additional jobs in the Raleigh-Durham area, even while the company is already expanding its footprint in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper joined company leaders at their Research Triangle Park campus to unveil news of the technology-related and customer service jobs, news outlets reported.

The company said it plans to add 2,500 total jobs this year across the state, including more than 700 that they announced in the spring. At the time of a jobs announcement in May, the company already had 4,300 workers in North Carolina, Cooper's office said.

Fidelity announced earlier this month it would be hiring 9,000 additional workers nationwide, WRAL-TV reported.

The new customer service positions are largely entry-level jobs but do require some financial products training, said Rob Merdes, Fidelity’s chief North Carolina leader. The company did not give a salary range for the new jobs.

“The applicant pool is really strong, but I also recognize that it’s a competitive market,” Merdes told The News & Observer of Raleigh.

The expansion comes as more people have become interested in stocks and other investments as share prices and 401(k) balances have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. People have more time to follow their investments closely as many are working from home or in a hybrid situation, said Brooke Forbes, the company’s head of technology for personal investing.