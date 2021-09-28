Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 1.25 cents at $7.2425 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 10.75 cents at $5.3625 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 13.50 cents at $5.83 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $12.9450 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell .45 cent at $1.2215 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was off .18 cent at $1.5427 a pound; Oct. lean hogs rose 1.15 cents at $.9022 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Seattle Council OKs rule for 6 months’ notice of rent hikes

September 28, 2021 10:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service