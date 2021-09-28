Satellite maker Terran Orbital building facility in Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara) AP

Satellite manufacturer Terran Orbital announced Monday that it will build a $300 million facility on Florida's Space Coast that will bring more than 2,000 jobs to the area.

The 660,000 square-foot facility will be able to produce more than 1,000 satellites a year and 1 million satellite components, said Terran Orbital CEO Marc Bell.

One of the satellites it's developing will use radar to be able to see through clouds and smoke to get a clear image that could help respond to storms and wildfires and can be used by the military, according to a company video Bell showed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other attending the announcement.

“We will build not only vehicles that will go into orbit, that will go to the moon, they will go to Mars into deep space and the stars beyond,” Bell said.

DeSantis said employees at the facilit, which should be completed in 2025, will earn an average salary of $84,000.