Business

A Miami Presidente Supermarket fired a woman for being pregnant, an federal lawsuit says

The Presidente Supermarket at 3001 NW 17th Ave. is the defendant in an EEOC pregnancy discrimination lawsuit
The Presidente Supermarket at 3001 NW 17th Ave. is the defendant in an EEOC pregnancy discrimination lawsuit DAVID J. NEAL dneal@miamiherald.com

A Presidente Supermarket manager fired a cafeteria worker when learning the employee was pregnant, an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit filed in Miami federal court alleges.

The EEOC filed the pregnancy discrimination lawsuit on behalf of Yesenia Tirado, who worked at the Presidente at 3001 NW 17th Ave., in 2018. The chain operates about 30 stores in Florida.

“Presidente Supermarkets takes discrimination allegations very seriously. We cannot comment on this matter at this time, as it is under litigation,” a spokesman for the supermarket chain emailed the Miami Herald.

Read Next

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

‘We just don’t need you anymore’

According to the lawsuit, Tirado began working in the Allapattah Presidente’s cafeteria on Jan. 31, 2018, supervised by Misleidys Curbelo. The employee hadn’t received a performance review when she learned she was pregnant on Feb. 26, 2018, and told two coworkers that day. One of the coworkers told Curbelo.

“Ms. Curbelo responded by saying that Ms. Tirado would not be able to work at Presidente anymore because she was pregnant,” the lawsuit says.

A day or two later, Curbelo called Tirado and fired her over the phone. When Tirado asked why, the lawsuit says “Ms. Curbelo responded something along the lines of ‘We just don’t need you anymore.’”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Later in 2018, when Tirado wasn’t pregnant, she returned to the same store to ask to be rehired. When she met with Curbelo, she asked why her pregnancy caused her to be fired.

“Ms. Curbelo responded something along the lines of ‘If you know why you were fired, then why are you asking me?’” the lawsuit says.

Curbelo, the lawsuit says, told Tirado she couldn’t work at that Presidente.

The lawsuit asks for back pay with interest among other costs to Tirado that include job search expenses, medical-related expenses, emotional pain, suffering.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Valuable crab populations are in a ‘very scary’ decline in warming Bering Sea

Updated September 27, 2021 01:03 PM

Business

Buyer of tiny Nevada town finds plentiful water underground

September 27, 2021 1:00 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service