Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 8.25 cents at $7.0025 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 7 cents at $5.2250 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 21.50 cents at $5.5775 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 16.25 cents at $12.8175 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .47 cent at $1.2307 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.5470 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.8490 a pound.