State officials kill attempt to revive McCall land swap

State officials on Tuesday rejected an investment firm’s request to reconsider its massive land swap proposal involving state land in and around McCall for timberland in northern Idaho.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 against the request by Trident Holdings to rescind an August rejection letter from the Idaho Department of Lands.

The board in the same vote also rejected the company’s request for an administrative procedure called a contested case hearing.

State officials say the swap involving 33 square miles (85 square kilometers) of state land in and around McCall for 33 square miles (85 square kilometers) of private timberland in northern Idaho would result in the state losing $292 million.

Alec Williams of Trident Holdings after the meeting said he was disappointed and wasn't sure what the company's next steps might be. The company earlier this month started legal action by filing a petition for judicial review involving the previous rejection.

Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney after the meeting said the state's valuation of the lands might be high, but the land was still worth much more than Trident offered.