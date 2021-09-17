Board revokes license of doctor who bucked COVID guidelines

The Oregon Medical Board has revoked the license of a doctor west of Salem for refusing to follow COVID-19 guidelines in his office, spreading misinformation about masks and over-prescribing opioids.

According to medical board documents, the board also fined Steven Arthur LaTulippe $10,000 on Sept. 2, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

LaTulippe sued the medical board in January after his license was suspended for placing patients in danger by disregarding COVID-19 mandates and asking patients to remove their masks.

LaTulippe’s family practice, South View Medical Arts in Dallas, did not properly screen patients and relied on the receptionist’s ability to visually gauge whether visitors were sick, according to the medical board documents.

At least 95% of patients did not use masks at the clinic between March and December 2020, LaTulippe told medical board officials.

LaTulippe made bogus claims to patients that masks were ineffective against COVID-19 and could cause carbon dioxide poisoning, according to the medical board.

LaTulippe also made anti-mask comments during a pro-Trump rally in Salem on Nov. 7, 2020. The Multnomah County Republican Party posted footage of his comments to YouTube, which removed the video for violating its community guidelines.

The medical board additionally found that in at least eight cases, LaTulippe prescribed high doses of opioids to patients who the board believed didn’t need the highly addictive medication, according to documents.

Attempts to contact LaTulippe for comment were not immediately successful.