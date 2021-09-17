Geothermal well project will heat, cool Louisville airport

A $21 million project at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will install geothermal wells to heat and cool the facility.

Crews will drill 648 vertical geothermal wells that go 500 feet deep on the east side of the airfield. Geothermal wells use the earth's natural temperature to heat and cool. The new system will cut carbon emissions by 80 percent and use 40 percent less energy than traditional systems, the airport said.

“Not only will this innovative technology make system-wide improvements and increase efficiencies, but we are also setting an example in the industry to reduce carbon emissions and energy use," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

Airport officials held a formal groundbreaking Thursday for the project, which is part of a larger set of improvements to the airfield and terminal.