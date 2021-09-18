Report recommends new I-65 interchange on Kentucky 242

A new report recommends an Interstate 65 interchange at Kentucky 242 in southern Warren County, officials said.

The recommendation Thursday was the result of an interchange feasibility study that considered three options, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization. The study collected data from officials, stakeholders and the community before making a recommendation.

“Growth in southern Warren County, particularly in the Rich Pond and Plano areas, demands better access to I-65 and the local roadway network to improve emergency response times and accommodate the ongoing and planned land use in the area,” said Joe Plunk, an engineer with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The next step to move the project forward is to enter it into the Highway Plan process to be considered for funding. The cost is estimated to be between $37.7 million to $49.8 million.