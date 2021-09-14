Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.75 cents at $6.7725 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 6.25 cents at $5.0225 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 20.75 cents at $5.15 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $12.8350 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .73 cent at $1.2375 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $1.5405 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .60 cent at $.8087 a pound.

