Tandy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Tandy Leather Factory Inc. (TLFA) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $1.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The leather goods retailer posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.45. A year ago, they were trading at $3.30.