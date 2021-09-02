Staffing shortages spreading to more Kentucky hospitals

FILE - In this April 7, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Staffing shortages have spread to more Kentucky hospitals struggling with an influx of COVID-19 patients that worsened again Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 as medical staffs treated records numbers of people infected by the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear said. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) AP

Staffing shortages have spread to more Kentucky hospitals struggling with an influx of COVID-19 patients that worsened again Thursday as medical staffs treated records numbers of people infected by the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The state was hit with its second-highest daily wave of virus cases, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the governor said. He also announced 45 more virus-related deaths statewide.

Beshear continued to implore Kentuckians to get vaccinated and wear masks when in public indoors, away from home. He warned that the variant “continues to burn through Kentucky at a rate the likes of which we have never seen.”

As virus cases mount, 62 of the state’s 96 hospitals are dealing with critical staffing shortages, Beshear said. A week ago, one-third of hospitals statewide were in such dire staffing situations.

“Our hospitals are already on the brink," the governor said at a news conference. "This can’t continue. If we have this type of exponential growth, we’re out of everything. That’s staffable beds, that’s staffable ICU beds.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At least 2,315 virus patients were in Kentucky hospitals, setting another state record, Beshear said. The state reported that 87% of intensive care unit beds statewide were occupied. The state received 40 ventilators from the national stockpile to try to shore up its supply, the governor said.

Beshear reported that 105 members of the Kentucky National Guard have been deployed for a new COVID-19 response mission to assist several beleaguered hospitals.

The wave of infections worsened Thursday, with 5,457 new cases reported — the state's second-highest daily total, the governor said. The latest virus deaths included a 27-year-old woman in Pike County, he said. Others who died were ages 36, 40, 47 and two 46-year-olds, he said.

“For much of this pandemic, some folks have thought this is something that only hurts, sickens or kills older Kentuckians and Americans,” Beshear said in a social media video.

In his latest plea for people to get the COVID-19 shots, he said: “It’s the most dangerous that this has ever been, especially to the unvaccinated. If you still have not gotten your vaccine, you are at greater risk for serious illness and death than you have ever been in your life.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The state's worst virus surge comes at a time when policymaking powers to fight the pandemic are shifting to the Republican-dominated legislature. The Democratic governor said Thursday that his negotiations with GOP legislative leaders continue in anticipation of a special legislative session. They're finding plenty of “common ground,” he said, but indicated some matters were unresolved.

“It still remains to be seen what tools — and there are some important tools that I know are a little controversial with some of the majority — that they’d be willing to provide us to fight this battle,” Beshear said.

The governor said he foresees calling lawmakers back for a special session. As for the timing, he said he’s waiting to see if there’s “enough agreement to get that going as soon as we would hope.”

For more than a year, the governor unilaterally set virus policies in Kentucky. But the state Supreme Court recently shifted those decisions to the legislature. The court cleared the way for new laws to limit the governor’s emergency powers, which he used to impose virus-related restrictions.

Meanwhile, lawmakers continued meeting to discuss potential pandemic-related policies.

At a health-related legislative hearing, Jennifer Washburn, owner of iKids Childhood Enrichment Center in Marshall County, spoke about how childcare centers are contending with the pressures of the virus surge. She said her center was struggling with staffing shortages, as well as getting 2- and 3-year-olds to wear masks.

“I compare my daily experience of masking 2-year-olds to trying to keep a mask on a cat. If you have a cat, go put a mask on it, and good luck,” Washburn said.

Children often throw their mask in the trash, on the floor, or begin to chew their mask, she added.