Effort resumes to rein in NC governor’s emergency powers

General Assembly Republicans are redoubling their efforts to curb broad powers of North Carolina's governor during an extensive emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Senate committees voted Wednesday for an altered House measure that would require governors to get specific support from other elected leaders if they wish to extend an emergency that they have declared and take other certain actions.

GOP leaders have been critical of how Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper extended coronavirus emergency declarations and placed restrictions on businesses and schools without the “concurrence” of the Council of State.

The council is defined in the bill as the nine other elected executive branch leaders, including the lieutenant governor and attorney general. Current emergency management laws require council concurrence for some gubernatorial directives but not others.

Under the measure, which next goes to another Senate committee, a declared gubernatorial statewide emergency would last only seven days unless a majority of the council agrees with it — the new definition of “concurrence.” That vote count would have to be made public.

With the council's concurrence, the governor could extend that emergency order for up to 45 days. The legislature then would have to pass a law to lengthen it beyond such a time period.

Rep. Tim Moffitt, a Henderson County Republican, told the Senate Judiciary Committee this week the bill wasn't about critiquing Cooper's pandemic performance. But he said the ongoing emergency marked a good time to adjust the Emergency Management Act to reflect what's occurred.

“The governor had to shoulder all the responsibilities this past year and a half, and I don't think that's an appropriate weight for any one person to have to shoulder,” Moffitt said during Tuesday's debate. “I find that more people around the table making these decisions is a better representation of what we are as a state.”

Democrats said altering the rules was the wrong path forward.

Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Wake County Democrat, said the alteration was a partisan move to give more power to Republican council members, led by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, said North Carolina has done a good job managing the pandemic, citing lower death rates and job losses. And all but one of the governor's coronavirus emergency orders that were challenged in court were ultimately upheld.

State lawmakers also can supersede any executive order with legislation, Mohammed said, and can override a gubernatorial veto.

“It looks like we do have checks and balances in place,” Mohammed said. “I'm not sure exactly why we would want a Council of State to determine what emergency actions need to be taking place.”

The bill could receive a Senate floor vote next week. Republicans in charge of the House and Senate also inserted competing emergency powers provisions within their state budget proposals.

Any final measure containing the emergency management alterations also would be subject to a gubernatorial veto. Cooper vetoed similar measures last year that reined in his power or overturned his COVID-19 decisions.

Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said the governor's emergency authority “enabled North Carolina to weather this pandemic” better than other states, and that the bill was a distraction from other legislative action: "It’s wrong to slow down the budget process by throwing in politically motivated power grabs.”