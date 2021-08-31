How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Wall Street ended a wobbly day with mixed results Tuesday, but the S&P 500 still managed to close out August with a solid gain. It marked the seventh straight winning month for the benchmark index, its longest such streak since early 2018.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% below the latest record high it had set just one day earlier. Weakness in Big Tech stocks weighed down the S&P 500, as well as the Nasdaq composite. Small-company stocks rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.11 points, or 0.1%, to 4,522.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.11 points, or 0.1%, to 35,360.73.

The Nasdaq fell 6.65 points, less than 0.1%, to 15,259.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.78 points, or 0.3%, to 2,273.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 13.31 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 95.07 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 129.74 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.38 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 766.61 points, or 20.4%.

The Dow is up 4,754.25 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,370.95 points, or 18.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 298.92 points, or 15.1%.