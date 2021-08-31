Ferry between Kentucky, Missouri closes for mechanical issue

A ferry connecting Kentucky and Missouri has closed and expects to be out of service for about three days due to a mechanical issue, officials said.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry shut down Monday and expects to be closed through Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release. A mechanic team will evaluate the problem and obtain parts for a repair, the release said.

Operating status is available at (731) 693-0210 or on the ferry's Facebook page.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. It is the only direct route between the two states.