2 hospitalized after plane hits fence at California airport

Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed into a chain-link fence while landing Monday at Southern California's Fullerton Municipal Airport, authorities said.

The single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed shortly before 2 p.m. and came to a rest on its belly on the runway, said Brendan O’Reilly, the airport manager.

“It looks like they just came in too low on approach and hit the perimeter fence around the airport,” O’Reilly told the Orange County Register.

The pilot and passenger were the only people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Their conditions were not immediately known, but O'Reilly said the two were conscious and able to communicate with paramedics.

Part of the single-engine plane’s landing gear was detached and two blades on the propeller were bent, the newspaper reported.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.