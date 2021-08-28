Judge rules for TVA in nuclear sale, utility to give refund

A judge ruled in favor of the Tennessee Valley Authority in the legal dispute over the sale of an Alabama nuclear plant, but said the utility must refund millions over the aborted deal.

The ruling issued Thursday is a victory to the utility and could end the winding saga over the sale of the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant near Scottsboro. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke ruled TVA did not violate its sales contract and had no obligation to extend the closing deadline for a company called Nuclear Development to buy the facility.

Nuclear Development LLC in 2016 had agreed to buy the site for $111 million. However, the company in 2018 filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing the Tennessee Valley Authority of illegally pulling out of the sale a day before closing.

The utility has argued Nuclear Development failed to get the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval for transfer of the construction permits in time for the closing deadline. The company had argued that TVA pulled out of the sale because of concerns that it would lose customers to Nuclear Development.

Burke wrote that the motives of TVA officials ultimately did not matter because the company failed to meet the requirement of the deal. The utility had no obligation to extend the deadline.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Burke did rule that TVA must return the $22 million down payment for the property, plus interest.

“We are extremely pleased with this outcome. The court clearly validated our longstanding position that TVA did not breach its contractual duty to cooperate and use best efforts to complete the sale of Bellefonte to Nuclear Development,” the company said in a statement.

“TVA retains full possession and control of the Bellefonte site. We continue to evaluate the court’s order and look forward to moving toward returning the Bellefonte property to productive use.”

TVA began work at the Bellefonte site in the mid-1970s, but it never finished the two-reactor plant as growth in the demand for electricity waned.

TVA is the nation’s largest public utility and provides electricity to millions of people in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.