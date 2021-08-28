Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. gained 7.50 cents at $7.2675 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 4.50 cents at $5.57 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 5.25 cents at $5.1725 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was off 1.25 cents at $13.5175 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattlewas off .92 cent at $1.2270 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose 5.22 cents at $1.5910 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .53 cent at $.8955 a pound.

