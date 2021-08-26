Mississippi mayor: Mold, asbestos plague police building

Leaders of a south Mississippi city say the police department’s building is in terrible shape, and they’re seeking a tax increase to upgrade the facilities.

Picayune is considering a millage increase that would finance the improvements, WLOX-TV reported.

“We have mold, mildew, crumbling walls, sewer pipes that are disintegrated practically,” Picayune Mayor Jim Luke said. “The smell is terrible, and this is the environment that we are asking our heroes to work in.”

Part of the floor is also caving in, Luke said. Also, an engineering firm that assessed the building found asbestos in it.

The mayor invited residents to see for themselves how bad conditions are.

“I am not asking - I am begging - for the public to come do a walkthrough and see the conditions,” he said. “I don’t think they would want their daughter, their brother, their mother, their dad working in these conditions.”

A public hearing on the proposed tax increase is set for Sept. 7.