Business
Zuora: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 4 cents per share.
The enterprise software company posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in November, Zuora expects its results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to a loss of 2 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $86 million to $87 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Zuora expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $340 million to $342 million.
Zuora shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.35, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.
