Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $246.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $3.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

Williams-Sonoma shares have climbed 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $170.74, an increase of 79% in the last 12 months.

