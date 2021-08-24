Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up .75 cent at $7.2225 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 5 cents at $5.3625 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8.75 cents at $5.0775 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 11.25 cents at $12.9875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was gained 2.70 cents at $1.2645 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .90 cent at $1.5860 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $.8887 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

PrimeEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 24, 2021 9:55 AM

Business

Contractor struck, killed by pickup at NW Indiana steel mill

August 24, 2021 9:55 AM

Business

Alabama ranks 4th in country for new virus cases

August 24, 2021 9:55 AM

Business

Diner leaves $10,000 tip for workers at Florida restaurant

August 24, 2021 9:55 AM

Technology

North Dakota urges hunters to use apps to ID private land

August 24, 2021 9:55 AM

Business

New Mexico farmers along Rio Grande face early water cutoff

August 24, 2021 9:55 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service