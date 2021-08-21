Former Kentucky lawmaker dies after battling COVID infection

FILE - In this March 1, 2007, file photo, state Rep. Brent Yonts, D-Greenville, left, talks with other representatives during a session in the House chambers in Frankfort, Ky. Yonts, a former Kentucky lawmaker who sponsored mine-safety legislation and led a key House panel during his long legislative career, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, after battling a COVID-19 infection. He was 72. Yonts was vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to former colleagues. (AP Photo/Patti Longmire, File) AP

Former Kentucky lawmaker Brent Yonts, who sponsored mine-safety legislation and led a key House panel during his long legislative career, died Friday after battling a COVID-19 infection. He was 72.

Yonts, a Democrat from Muhlenberg County, was first elected to the Kentucky House in 1996 and represented his western Kentucky district until his defeat during a statewide Republican wave in 2016. The GOP took control of the House in that election, cementing legislative majorities in both chambers.

Yonts was vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to former colleagues. He still contracted the virus, was hospitalized for weeks and eventually was placed on a ventilator.

In a social media post days before his death, his daughter, Ellen Yonts Suetholz, wrote about her father's battle with the virus.

“We are all heartbroken and continue to pray for peace and healing for my dad,” she wrote. “As we’ve not been able to be with him to comfort him, we especially pray he knows he is not alone. When we were able to talk to him, we were sure to let him know how many of you asked about him and prayed for him. He teared up every time we mentioned one of you.”

Yonts, an attorney, was a Frankfort fixture for decades in an era when Democrats controlled the House. He was known for his colorful jackets, clever wit and jet-black hair.

In a social media tribute Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Yonts “worked to better the lives of Kentuckians.”

Yonts' legacy drew praise from both sides of the political aisle. Republican House Speaker David Osborne called Yonts a “respected colleague." The speaker said he hoped Yonts' family is ”able to find comfort in his many accomplishments and the knowledge that Kentucky is a better place because of his service."

In a joint statement, the House Democratic leadership team — Reps. Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton — praised Yonts for his stint as chairman of the House State Government Committee, saying he “helped guide several critical laws strengthening our public retirement systems.”

The Democratic leaders called for intensified efforts, in Yonts' memory, to combat the pandemic.

“On his behalf, we urge eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they have not yet and to take whatever other steps are necessary to put this terrible pandemic behind us," they said. "The virus has taken so much from so many, and the breakthrough case of Brent, who was vaccinated, is another tragic example of that.”

Yonts also was remembered for playing an instrumental role in passing mine-safety legislation. The measure included provisions that exceeded the requirements of federal law in response to mining accidents in Kentucky, mine safety advocate Tony Oppegard said Friday.

The measure increased inspections of underground Kentucky mines, gave the state subpoena power to investigate unsafe working conditions in mines and required that all electrical work underground be performed by certified electricians, he said.

“He was the rare legislator whose beliefs didn’t shift with the political winds," Oppegard said. “He was a champion of coal miners and all working people."