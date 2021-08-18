QuickLogic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.72. A year ago, they were trading at $3.39.