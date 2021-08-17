Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixes on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. declined 22.25 cents at $7.4125 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 1.75 cents at $5.64 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 5.75 cents at $5.05 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans rose 6.25 cents at $13.8250 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.2395 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .93 cent at $1.5692 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was of .30 cent at $.8800 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Illinois panel announces new 464 area code for 708 region

August 17, 2021 10:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service