Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 41.75 cents at $7.7150 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 19.25 cents at $5.71 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 24.25 cents at $4.8825 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans gained 28.75 cents at $14.2875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .03 cent at $1.2280 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .98 cent at $1.5802 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .40 cent at $1.0965 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

St. Louis County attorney gets prison term for tax evasion

August 13, 2021 10:41 AM

Technology

Patrol: Missouri man fatally run over in Kansas by truck

August 13, 2021 10:39 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service