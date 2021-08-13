Flowers Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.17 to $1.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.26 billion to $4.3 billion.

Flowers Foods shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.87, a decrease of 7% in the last 12 months.