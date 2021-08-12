Aemetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 38 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $54.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.8 million.

Aemetis shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.