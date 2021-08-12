Capital Senior Living: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Capital Senior Living Corp. (CSU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $49.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $23.49 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to $1.93 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period.

Capital Senior Living shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.