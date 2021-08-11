Blink Charging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The company posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 million.

Blink Charging shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36, more than tripling in the last 12 months.