Boise anti-mask protester says he’ll sue police over arrest

A Boise man who was arrested on a trespassing charge after entering private businesses and refusing to wear a mask has notified local law enforcement agencies that he intends to sue, claiming he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned by the arresting officers.

The Idaho Press reports Peter Alan Hearn, 51, filed the tort claim seeking $4.5 million in damages against officers and attorneys in Boise and Ada County in connection with Dec. 18 arrest. People who intend to sue government agencies generally must file a tort claim first, giving the government entity three months to respond.

The Boise Police department declined to comment.

Hearn was part of a group of demonstrators who disrupted several Boise businesses that required face masks by entering the stories while maskless in protest of the pandemic-related rules. That day, the Boise Police Department received 19 calls from businesses about the protesters; police issued warrants for those who were identified.

According to Hearn's tort claim, he entered a Costco store on Dec. 18 and refused to wear a mask though the business required it. As he continued to shop at the store, Boise police officers arrived and arrested him.

Hearn claims the arrest amounted to kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault, in part because he said his handcuffs were too tight and damaged his wrists.