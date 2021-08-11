Business
Target Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $912,000 in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The company posted revenue of $75 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72 million.
Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.
The company's shares closed at $4.03. A year ago, they were trading at $1.51.
