FS KKR Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $865 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $5.75. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains and gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $206 million in the period.

FS KKR Capital shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.45, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.