Recro Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 6 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.96. A year ago, they were trading at $4.40.