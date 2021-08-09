Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 6.25 cents at $7.1425 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4.50s cent at $5.5125 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 2 cents at $4.68 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 29.75 cents at $14.2975 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .75 cent at $1.2290 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.43 cents at $1.5910 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .37 cent at $1.0860 a pound.