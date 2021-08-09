Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 6.25 cents at $7.1425 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4.50s cent at $5.5125 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 2 cents at $4.68 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 29.75 cents at $14.2975 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .75 cent at $1.2290 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.43 cents at $1.5910 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .37 cent at $1.0860 a pound.

