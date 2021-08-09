Malvern Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.6 million.

The bank, based in Paoli, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 21 cents per share.

The holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.9 million, meeting Street forecasts.

Malvern Bancorp shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 68% in the last 12 months.