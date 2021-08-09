Shockwave Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported a loss of $425,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.6 million.

Shockwave Medical shares have risen 76% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.