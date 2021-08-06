Fluor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 80 cents per share.

Fluor shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.