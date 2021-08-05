Kura Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

Kura Oncology shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.32, an increase of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.