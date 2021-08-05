Zillow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

Zillow shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year.

