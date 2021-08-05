GoPro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $17 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $249.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233 million.

GoPro shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.07, a rise of 80% in the last 12 months.