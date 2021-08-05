Business

NN: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

NN Inc. (NNBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $123.2 million in the period.

NN shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.03, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

August 05, 2021 6:46 PM

Business

NLight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 7:10 PM

Business

Quidel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 7:08 PM

Business

Codexis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 7:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service