NN: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NN Inc. (NNBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The industrial parts maker posted revenue of $123.2 million in the period.

NN shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.03, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.