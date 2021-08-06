Business

NLight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash.

NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $69.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $68 million to $74 million.

NLight shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.89, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

