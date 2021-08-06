Business

PennyMac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $204.2 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $2.94 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $742.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $802.2 million.

PennyMac shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.48, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Cheniere Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:02 AM

Business

Denbury: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:02 AM

Business

Lumos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:02 AM

Business

Hecla Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:02 AM

Business

PPL: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service