Business

Fluidigm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

Fluidigm expects full-year revenue in the range of $134 million to $140 million.

Fluidigm shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.83, a fall of 8% in the last 12 months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Entravision Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:07 AM

Business

Valhi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:07 AM

Business

Livent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:07 AM

Business

Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:07 AM

Business

Magnite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 5:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service