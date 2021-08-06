Fluidigm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

Fluidigm expects full-year revenue in the range of $134 million to $140 million.

Fluidigm shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.83, a fall of 8% in the last 12 months.