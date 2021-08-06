Orion Engineered Carbons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $89.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $401 million in the period.

Orion Engineered Carbons shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.22, a climb of 49% in the last 12 months.