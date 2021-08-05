Business

Kingsway Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ITASCA, Ill.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $684,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The merchant bank posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period.

Kingsway Financial shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 98% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Summer funding helped school districts address disparities

August 05, 2021 9:19 AM

Business

Kontoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 9:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service